Houston family racing to have the best Halloween display

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston family is racing to have the best Halloween display.

The Serrano family shares this video of their front lawn that is covered with over two dozen skeletons.

If you look close, you can see these skeletons are not only standing around.

The bony figures are in the middle of running a 5K race.

The skeletons have the full 5K package complete with race bibs, water bottles and even fans cheering them on.

The family says it took about two weeks in total to put it all together.
