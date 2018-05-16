HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --They are both huge states and were once independent countries before admission into the U.S.
That's where the similarities end between Texas and California.
The two states carry on a friendly rivalry. Where one has highly sought-after coastal sunsets, the other has prairie land at dusk.
Where one has tacos, the other has more tacos and that's made even better at breakfast.
But, to determine once and for all that Texas is better than California, we looked at the facts.
In an Estately website blog post, Texas boasts a taco restaurant for every 2,191 people. California only has one taco shop for every 2,473 people.
Texas also dominates another food offering: BBQ. There are twice as many barbecue restaurants per capita in the Lone Star State than California.
California has six metropolitan areas among the top 10 most polluted cities in the U.S. Texas only has El Paso cracking that list.
Understandably, California's tough commutes around its spaghetti-like freeways give the Golden State two more minutes of travel time to work than Texas. While that might not mean much on a single day, you save two whole work days a year when you commute in Texas.
And, if you have the need for speed, Texas can be your drag strip. The highest speed limit in the state is 85 mph, which is 15 mph more than California's top speed limit of 70.
If that's not enough convincing for you, of course, Texas has Beyonce, which should count for an automatic win.
Bottom line: Don't mess with Texas.
