Explore the wonders of movie magic at Movietopia!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston's newest social media hot spot is both an Instagram fantasy and a museum for movie memorabilia.Movietopia is officially open in west Houston."Twenty-thousand square feet of pure fun, and what we do here is bring the movies to life," described Robbie Earl, who calls himself the "director" of Movietopia.Earl has been working with experts at Planet Hollywood to use authentic memorabilia in an immersive way.Guests can touch most of the items and take photos with everything. There are even trained actors to provide memorable experiences."Most of the time comma it's behind a glass case and you can't touch it," Earl explained. "Here comma it's all about touching it and experiencing it."For more information, visit their