Southern Downtown Houston park plans revealed

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Plans are starting to take shape for the new Southern Downtown Houston Park.

We first told you about this location at 1500 Fannin last year. It's been occupied by an auto shop and parking lot, but it's near the South Texas College of Law, the METRO light rail, a daycare and more than a thousand residential units.

Just released renderings show what the one-acre park will offer visitors. On the list, a fast-casual café with indoor and outdoor seating, a large lawn with space for games like ping pong and cornhole, and a dog park for the many residents nearby.

There are also plans for hosting community events and performances.

The Downtown District will maintain the Southern Downtown Houston Park once it's complete. It will hopefully open by March of 2021.

