Southern Downtown Houston park plans revealed

We first told you about this location at 1500 Fannin last year. It's been occupied by an auto shop and parking lot, but it's near the South Texas College of Law, the METRO light rail, a daycare and more than a thousand residential units.
PHOTOS: New park aims to reclaim more green in downtown Houston
If you're viewing on our ABC13 news app, tap on the photo above to see more images.
Just released renderings show what the one-acre park will offer visitors. On the list, a fast-casual café with indoor and outdoor seating, a large lawn with space for games like ping pong and cornhole, and a dog park for the many residents nearby.
There are also plans for hosting community events and performances.
The Downtown District will maintain the Southern Downtown Houston Park once it's complete. It will hopefully open by March of 2021.
Follow Elissa Rivas on Facebook and Twitter.
HIDDEN GEMS: Inside some of Houston's must-see green spaces
WATCH: Lush new hiking trail unveiled for Houstonians to explore