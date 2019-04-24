Society

Inner Loop unveils lush new hiking trail for Houstonians to explore

HOUSTON, Texas -- A hidden, Inner Loop gem has revealed a new trail, and ravine and elevation that's completely explorable.

The Houston Arboretum & Nature Center, tucked away near Memorial Park on 4501 Woodway Dr., has unveiled a newly designed ravine trail as part of the nonprofit's Master Plan.

The public can traverse this new trail, which boasts a "true riparian ecosystem" with elevation changes not typically seen in the Houston area, according to the center.

For more on this story visit our partners at Culturemap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonexercisehikingoutdoor adventures
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News