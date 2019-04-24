HOUSTON, Texas -- A hidden, Inner Loop gem has revealed a new trail, and ravine and elevation that's completely explorable.
The Houston Arboretum & Nature Center, tucked away near Memorial Park on 4501 Woodway Dr., has unveiled a newly designed ravine trail as part of the nonprofit's Master Plan.
The public can traverse this new trail, which boasts a "true riparian ecosystem" with elevation changes not typically seen in the Houston area, according to the center.
For more on this story visit our partners at Culturemap.
Inner Loop unveils lush new hiking trail for Houstonians to explore
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News