Inner Loop unveils lush new hiking trail for Houstonians to explore

HOUSTON, Texas -- A hidden, Inner Loop gem has revealed a new trail, and ravine and elevation that's completely explorable.The Houston Arboretum & Nature Center, tucked away near Memorial Park on 4501 Woodway Dr., has unveiled a newly designed ravine trail as part of the nonprofit's Master Plan.The public can traverse this new trail, which boasts a "true riparian ecosystem" with elevation changes not typically seen in the Houston area, according to the center.