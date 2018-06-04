SOCIETY

Sign up for free swimming lessons for kids in Houston

NEED SWIMMING LESSONS? Here's how to get them for free in Houston this summer.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Need to get the kids trained for those summer trips to the beach or the pool?

Houston City Councilmember Greg Travis is helping kick off the season with free swim lessons with help from the YMCA.

Free swim lessons will be offered for eight weeks this summer so if the kids do find themselves in the water, they can enjoy it safely.

Sessions are Monday through Friday from 1-1:30 p.m. or 1:45-2:15 p.m. on these dates:
  • Session 1: June 11-15
  • Session 2: June 18-22
  • Session 3: June 25-29
  • Session 4: July 2-6 (No class on July 4)
  • Session 5: July 9-13
  • Session 6: July 16-20
  • Session 7: July 23-27
  • Session 8: July 30-Aug. 3

Classes will be held at the Village Place Community Pool, at 11315 Lakeside Place Dr. in Houston.

Space is limited, so register today by calling DeAnna McDougal at 281-495-9100 or by email at DeAnna.McDougal@ymcahouston.org.

