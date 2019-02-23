SOCIETY

QUEEN OF CUMBIA: Selena fans have another chance to get collectible cups Saturday

Get ready, Selena fans! You'll have another chance to grab commemorative cups honoring the late singer.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
They're baaack.

Selena fans, whether you had a chance to get your hands on commemorative cups of the singer or not, you will have another shot to add the prized item to your collection.

Selena's official Facebook page announced Monday that Stripes convenience stores will again be selling the cups, but this time, there will be three new designs.

A video teasing the release of the collectibles so far just shows the first design, which features the singer with the phrase, "Queen of Cumbia," as she was affectionately known.

The first of three cups, which can hold hot or cold drinks, goes on sale this Saturday at 10 a.m. at participating stores across Texas and Louisiana while supplies last.



It's limit two cups per person. You can get in line as early as 8 a.m.

LIST OF STRIPES STORES IN HOUSTON AREA

It may seem a bit extra to set a reminder for the impending sale, but if you want one, it could be worth it, with fans waiting in line for hours in the past.

The first limited-edition cup release was in March 2017. Stripes stores may have underestimated the demand because the cups sold out quickly.

RELATED: Stripes stores sell out quick of Selena-themed cups


Then a little over a year later, the chain released two new cups that sold out at locations within minutes.

Fan Angelica Gaitan said at the time, "It's not just a cup. It's Selena's cup. You own it. You cherish it forever. You never use it!"

It appears some fans really take that attitude to heart.

The cups, which are normally $2.99, went for as much as $81 on eBay.

SEE ALSO: Why we STILL love Selena
Although Selena has been gone for nearly 25 years, her legacy has lived on with fans.

