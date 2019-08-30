saturday extra

Saturday Extra featuring CITGO: Learn about the CITGO Distinguished Scholars!



Saturday Extra

"Saturday EXTRA" is a unique and lively lifestyle segment covering a variety of topics concerning the Houston area! In our November 9 episode we highlighted CITGO to learn about the CITGO Distinguished Scholars.

Sponsored By

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonhealthcharitysaturday extrahealth carefinancecharities
SATURDAY EXTRA
Saturday Extra featuring Innovative Lasers of Houston
Saturday Extra featuring Innovative Lasers of Houston
Saturday Extra featuring HCA
Saturday Extra featuring Innovative Lasers of Houston
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Freeze warning and hard freeze watch in effect for SE Texas
Community to say final goodbyes to Abigail Arias
Husband killed while protecting wife from robbery suspects
ABC13's Morning News
Here's when Kanye West is coming to Lakewood Church
BRRRR! How to protect your plants from frost
How to keep pipes from freezing in cold weather
Show More
Arkansas cop suspended after he's caught on video dancing naked in club
Inside the treatment helping a boy who nearly drowned
Everything to know about 'The Mandalorian' Star Wars series on Disney+
Here's 'basically everything' you can watch on Disney Plus
'High School Musical' returns with new Disney+ series
More TOP STORIES News