Publisher of Texas' largest Asian-American newspaper turns 86

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The publisher of Texas' largest Asian American newspaper is celebrating his 86th birthday.

Koshy Thomas founded Voice of Asia in 1987.

"I thought this is a good idea to connect with people," he explained.

The newspaper is published weekly, and over the years, has been a way for immigrant families to connect with both their former and current homes.

More than 150,000 Indian Americans live in the Houston area.

Back in August, Eyewitness News announced a partnership with Voice of Asia as part of our commitment to covering Houston's diverse communities.

SEE ALSO: ABC13 and Voice of Asia putting spotlight on diverse communities of Houston
ABC13 and Voice of Asia are partnering to put a spotlight on great stories from Houston's diverse American and South Asian communities.



