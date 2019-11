Publisher of Texas' largest Asian-American newspaper turns 86

EMBED >More News Videos ABC13 and Voice of Asia are partnering to put a spotlight on great stories from Houston's diverse American and South Asian communities.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The publisher of Texas' largest Asian American newspaper is celebrating his 86th birthday.Koshy Thomas founded Voice of Asia in 1987."I thought this is a good idea to connect with people," he explained.The newspaper is published weekly, and over the years, has been a way for immigrant families to connect with both their former and current homes.More than 150,000 Indian Americans live in the Houston area.Back in August, Eyewitness News announced a partnership with Voice of Asia as part of our commitment to covering Houston's diverse communities.