ABC13 and Voice of Asia putting spotlight on diverse communities of Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As Houston's News Leader, ABC13 has a strong commitment to cover our city's diverse communities.Friday, our colleagues visited the offices of our news partners, Voice of Asia. It's the largest Asian American newspaper in Texas.Together, Voice of Asia and ABC13 are focused on bringing you great stories, places and events from within Houston's diverse American and South Asian communities."So excited to provide real great stories that haven't been reaching the people in the mainstream," Voice of Asia editor Shobana Muratee said.ABC13 assistant news director Rehan Aslam said the partnership allows us to "make sure those voices are heard on both sides, on the publication side and on broadcast and digital."Voice of Asia has been based in Houston for more than 30 years.The partnership allows us together to reach not just the Houston area, but all our surrounding counties.