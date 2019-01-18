A Berks County police department's request for volunteers to get drunk for law and order purposes generated a predictably enthusiastic response.The Kutztown Police Department sought three volunteers to drink hard liquor to the point of inebriation so officers could be trained how to administer field sobriety tests during traffic stops. A call for volunteers on Facebook accumulated hundreds of responses and over 1,000 shares in less than a day."Alcohol will be provided however you will not receive any compensation for your time," the Kutztown Police Department said.The post has generated more than 1,400 comments as of Friday morning.Some of those responses include:"Will this count has credit for my community service," Jim F. wrote."Is there a spectator area?" Shelley S. wrote.Part of the requirements, according to the post, was that the volunteers had to be between the ages of 25 and 40.One person jokingly responded by writing, "At 52, I'm claiming age discrimination.""Dang it, I just turned 41 yesterday. Always a day late and a dollar short," Lisa M. wrote.The post was soon updated with the news that the department had its volunteers for the April 4 training session.Volunteers were required to have a clean criminal history and have a responsible party to take care of them after the training.Participants are also required to be willing to drink hard liquor until inebriated.