Oh boy! Gender reveal makes huge mess at St. Arnold's Brewery

When a couple set off two confetti guns in the St. Arnold's beer garden, they learned the gender of their baby and how to clean up a big mess.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Oh boy or girl! Gender reveals are all the rage. The parties can be fun to watch, but there have also been some disasters.

RELATED: Gender reveal party sparks 47,000-acre wildfire in Arizona
Gender reveal leads to 47,000-acre wildfire. Watch newly released video from the U.S. Forest Service of the explosive gender reveal that led to the wildfire.



When a couple set off two confetti guns in the St. Arnold's beer garden, they learned both the gender of their baby and how to clean up a big mess.

James Shannon was visiting the brewery Saturday and posted a picture of the gender reveal party sweeping up the mounds of blue confetti .

St. Arnold's Brewery said they don't mind groups having their gender reveals at the beer garden, but to inform the staff before hand and be mindful of other guests and the environment.
