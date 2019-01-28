HOUSTON (KTRK) --Oh boy or girl! Gender reveals are all the rage. The parties can be fun to watch, but there have also been some disasters.
When a couple set off two confetti guns in the St. Arnold's beer garden, they learned both the gender of their baby and how to clean up a big mess.
James Shannon was visiting the brewery Saturday and posted a picture of the gender reveal party sweeping up the mounds of blue confetti .
St. Arnold's Brewery said they don't mind groups having their gender reveals at the beer garden, but to inform the staff before hand and be mindful of other guests and the environment.