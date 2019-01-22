SOCIETY

Americans aren't having enough babies to repopulate: CDC

EMBED </>More Videos

BABY ALERT! America hit a 30-year low for births in 2017 and isn't having enough babies to repopulate the country. (Shutterstock)

ATLANTA, Georgia (KTRK) --
Americans have reached a 30-year low in fertility rates and aren't having enough children to sustain the population.

That is according to a new CDC report that found 2017 birth rates fell 16 percent below the level needed to repopulate the U.S.

According to researchers, the cost of raising kids and financial pressures on American households could be playing a factor in the decision to have less children.

The report finds South Dakota and Utah were the only states that can replace its population, while Washington, D.C. had the lowest total fertility rate.

CDC researchers found fertility rates among white women were consistently below the level for replacement in every state.

Hispanic women, meanwhile, hit the replacement level in 29 states. Black women were able to reach the replacement level in 12 states.

The report was based on 2017 birth certificate data.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societypregnancypregnant womancdcbirthchildrenbirth parentsparentingu.s. & worldGeorgia
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Houston has most recognized skyline in US: survey
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
SPONSORED: Check This Out Houston
Rival gang members turned chefs serve hungry fans
More Society
Top Stories
Cold, wet and windy weather blowing into town tonight
Man accused of trying to run over school guard in custody
10 suspects linked to robbery spree on UH campus
SEE INSIDE: Judge orders clean-up at R Kelly's studio
Soda shop sells CBD-infused milkshakes and sundaes
Study suggests you can resist junk food by smelling it
Beyond blue collar: Workwear gets makeover from Texas designer
Gallery Furniture customers could win big if Rams win SB LIII
Show More
Illegal exotic animals will be cared for at Moody Gardens
Houston has most recognized skyline in US: survey
Starbucks expands delivery service to multiple cities
Justin Timberlake hosting Santa Fe HS shooting victim at show
New penguin chick hatches at Moody Gardens
More News