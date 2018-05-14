EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3216711" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Couple celebrates wedding at Whataburger

A pair of high school friends are celebrating their upcoming graduation in Chambers County with an epic photo spread at Whataburger.Ryan Melton and Layton English are just days away from graduating from Barbers Hill High School, in Mont Belvieu.Ryan's mom, Sheila Melton, said when it came to choosing a backdrop for senior photos, the Texas hamburger chain was a natural choice."They spent so much time there during high school, it only made sense some of their senior pics should be taken at Whataburger," Sheila wrote on Facebook.Both students were photographed wearing Whataburger T-shirts under their caps and gowns, enjoying some of their favorite grub, and even checking social media on a smartphone adorn with a Whataburger cover.