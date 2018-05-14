SOCIETY

Mont Belvieu students put love for Whataburger on display in senior photos

EMBED </>More Videos

WHAT-A-PHOTO! A family members says Ryan Melton and Layton English said the Barbers Hill High School students spent many hours at Whataburger during their high school years. (KTRK)

MONT BELVIEU, Texas (KTRK) --
A pair of high school friends are celebrating their upcoming graduation in Chambers County with an epic photo spread at Whataburger.

Ryan Melton and Layton English are just days away from graduating from Barbers Hill High School, in Mont Belvieu.

Ryan's mom, Sheila Melton, said when it came to choosing a backdrop for senior photos, the Texas hamburger chain was a natural choice.

"They spent so much time there during high school, it only made sense some of their senior pics should be taken at Whataburger," Sheila wrote on Facebook.

Both students were photographed wearing Whataburger T-shirts under their caps and gowns, enjoying some of their favorite grub, and even checking social media on a smartphone adorn with a Whataburger cover.

What-A-Wedding: Texas couple holds wedding at Whataburger
EMBED More News Videos

Couple celebrates wedding at Whataburger

7 ways Whataburger wallops In-N-Out Burger
EMBED More News Videos

Why Whataburger is better than In-N-Out burger

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhigh schoolstudentsfast food restaurantphotosFunny photostexas newsgraduationMont Belvieu
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
All the news you need in 60 seconds
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
America's Cajun Navy in need of donations after Harvey
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Man reunites with doctor he canoed to hospital during Harvey
More Society
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News