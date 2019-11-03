Model living with Down syndrome makes a splash American Girl catalog

CHICAGO, Illinois -- At just four-years-old, Ivy Kimble is making Chicago proud, that's because she's making a difference in the Down Syndrome community.
Ivy became a model for American Girl, appearing in the popular catalog's October edition.
In a statement about Ivy's photo shoot, American Girl said Ivy was "adorable and great to work with, and the shots we captured with her are beautiful."
