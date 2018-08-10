14-year-old with Down syndrome finds her voice through art

A young girl is finding her voice through painting.Sevy Marie, 14, can't speak verbally, but she has found a way through art to share her story with the world.The teen launched her online art gallery on April 27, and has already gained over 13,000 followers on Instagram.Marie came to the United States two years ago with her parents, Lisa and Joey Eicher. The couple adopted her from Bulgaria when she was 12 years old.Sevy joined Lisa and Joey's biological children, Ace and Radiko, as well as their other adopted son, who has Down syndrome, Archie. The family of six lives in the Houston area.Sevy, who has Down syndrome, has had trouble finding her place. But with art, she's finally found her voice.