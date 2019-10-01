Society

Florida student with Down syndrome asks girlfriend to homecoming with romantic gesture

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Florida -- A Florida high school student asked his girlfriend to homecoming with a very romantic gesture.

Seminole High School student David Cowan asked his girlfriend, Saris Garcia, to homecoming on Thursday night while she was cheerleading for Lake Brantley High School.

According to Garcia's mom, the couple, who both have Down syndrome, have known each other since they were three years old.

The couple were among a number of children and adults with Down syndrome who were chosen to have their photos displayed in Times Square in New York City to kick off Down Syndrome Awareness Month earlier this month.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfloridahigh schoolviral videoschoolfeel gooddown syndromehomecoming
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Slain Harris Co. deputy remembered during vigil
'I've lost my hero' Deputy Dhaliwal's father mourns his son
Naked man escapes from kidnappers' trunk in north Houston
3 earthquakes rattle Texas in less than 12 hours
Cool front finally in Houston's weather forecast
Missing woman with dementia survived 10 days alone in woods
Late Astros fan's family surprised with playoff tickets
Show More
Galleria shuts down store for $147,000 in past due rent
Hakeem Olajuwon's sons following dad on the court
Man finds liver donor through wife's fertility blog
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
N. Korea says nuclear talks with US will resume on Oct. 5
More TOP STORIES News