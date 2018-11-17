SOCIETY

Magical Winter Lights festival open in La Marque

Not feeling the holiday spirit yet? Take a trip to the Magical Winter Lights attraction opening Friday.

LA MARQUE, Texas (KTRK) --
Not in the holiday spirit yet? A trip to the Magical Winter Lights attraction in La Marque could help make you feel merry and bright as you head into the weekend.

The 20-acre lantern festival is open and will last for 52 days.

It's also the largest lantern festival of its kind in the country, according to the Magical Winter Lights' Facebook page.

A new exhibit this year called The Sea is all about diving into an underwater experience.

Along with the lanterns, you can check out carnival rides, games and acrobatic performances.

Plus, get pictures with Santa starting in December.

The festival runs from Nov. 16 - Jan. 6, 2019.

Tickets for children (ages 4-12) and seniors (65 and up) are $13. Tickets for adults (13 and older) are $22.

To reserve your tickets, stop by the Magical Winter Lights website.

