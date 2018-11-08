Teachers can enjoy Houston 'Zoo Lights' at a discount

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1614988" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Houston Zoo flipped the switch on Zoo Lights on Thursday evening, ushering in the holiday season in grand fashion.

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Houston Zoo.Visitors can see the zoo transformed into a winter wonderland while enjoying a variety of holiday experiences, like hot chocolate, a Texas-themed light display, a Holiday Train Village, Enchanted Forest and an appearance by Candy, the interactive talking zebra.The Houston Christmas tradition is now in its seventh year and begins Nov. 17, running through Jan. 13.The event requires a separate ticket from general zoo admission. The zoo closes at 5 p.m., and reopens an hour later for Zoo Lights.Tickets are $12.95 for members and $17.95 for non-members on value nights. Prime night tickets go for $17.95 for members and $22.95 for non-members.Children age 1 and under are free.Educator Thursdays - December 6, 13, 20: Teachers, school administrators and other educators get $12 admission. Use discount code Educator18 and show your educator ID when you arrive.Sensory - November 26: On this night guests can expect a smaller crowd, quieter music, limited flashing lights and two designated quiet areas.Military Mondays - December 3, 10, 17: Members of the military get special $12 admission. Purchase tickets online and use code Military18 and show your military ID when you arrive.First Responder Tuesdays - December 4, 11, 18: Police, fire, and rescue professionals can get special $12 admission. Purchase tickets online and use code Responder18 and show your professional ID when you arrive.College Student Wednesdays - December 5 & 12: Texas college students get $12 admission. Use discount code College18 and show your student ID when you arrive.For tickets and more information,