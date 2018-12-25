Gallery Furniture is celebrating the season of giving by offering free Christmas lunch to hundreds of Houstonians.The public is welcomed to attend the annual Christmas Day feast hosted by Mattress Mack.The feast will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the store located off the North Freeway.Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale says he hopes the feast will allow families to gather around the table and be with loved ones during this special time of the year.