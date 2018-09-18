ROAD TO RECOVERY

Mattress Mack helps disabled veteran still trying to rebuild after Harvey with furniture shopping spree

EMBED </>More Videos

Mavis Henderson is getting back on her feet after Hurricane Harvey thanks to some help from Mattress Mack.

ABC13 Staff
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
More than $10,000 worth of free furniture is being unloaded to help a Harvey flood victim recover.

Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale was behind the giveaway Tuesday that's helping several families that lost everything in the storm more than a year ago.

Mavis Henderson went shopping at Gallery Furniture to replace belongings damaged or destroyed in the floods.

She's a disabled veteran and retired nurse.

Mavis got the chance to pick out $10,000 in furniture and $3,600 in accessories. She also got to meet Mattress Mack.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycharitygood newsfurniturehurricane harveymattress mackbusinessveteransHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ROAD TO RECOVERY
YEAR AFTER HARVEY: Flood fills Meyerland's Jewish center
After 2 floods, family builds 7-foot levee around their home
Sheldon ISD focusing on Harvey's impact on students and staff
Mom who lost everything in Harvey still holds on to faith
Supermodel helps get Harvey-damaged school back on its feet
More road to recovery
SOCIETY
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
How neighbors are helping neighbors in the aftermath of Florence
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra - Sep 15
More Society
Top Stories
Robbers as young as 11 attack elderly man 'for kicks'
School super in trouble over post about Deshaun Watson
Woman shoots and kills 12-foot alligator in Polk County
POLL: Cruz holds 9-point lead over Beto in Senate race
Swarm of more than 300 bees attack couple in Wallis
Dog's signs of severe abuse fading after surgery
2 Air Force pilots eject before plane crash in San Antonio
Former Texans player accused of stealing $100K surrenders
Show More
Astros' former Triple-A affiliate signs with Washington
Mom allegedly kills boy by pouring Vicodin in sippy cup
Student arrested after gun found at Ball High School
Brutal nighttime home invasion targets woman and son
Surgeon, girlfriend accused of drugging, raping 1,000 women
More News