A Pearland foster family still struggling after Hurricane Harvey got good news this week. They are among the dozens of families chosen for Gallery Furniture's annual Christmas giveaway."It's a blessing for us, knowing if our home ever gets completed, we'll have furniture we can sit down and enjoy," said Victor Cisneros.Cisneros, his wife and two children are living in a cramped motor home alongside their house in Pearland that is still being repaired after Hurricane Harvey. The home took on two feet of water.Cisneros says elevating it to meet city code has uncovered new problems and unforeseen costs. This week, Cisneros' friend, Jorge De La Garza, delivered good news."I just jumped up for joy, I was like 'Aww.' I couldn't think of someone more deserving," said De La Garza.He had nominated the family for Gallery Furniture's 36th Annual Christmas Giveaway and they were chosen. They got to meet Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale himself and thank him, and then left with $15,000 in furniture. It's in storage now, but when the house is ready, hopefully in February, it will be one less expense to think about after 15 months of hardship."At least we'll have something and I'm grateful for Mattress Mack providing us with that," Cisneros said.Over the past 35 years, Gallery Furniture has provided furniture to more than 550 families. The nominations are selected by a panel of judges and in-store employees.