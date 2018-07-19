SOCIETY

Make a splash at Rosharon's new floating trampoline waterpark Altitude H20

ROSHARON, Texas (KTRK) --
A new experience has opened just south of Houston that combines inflatables and water.

It's called Altitude H2O, and it's located off Highway 288 and CR 418 in Rosharon.

The waterpark is run by the same company that operates a number of trampoline parks in the Houston area.

"We've been able to leverage our success with the trampoline parks," said Altitude H20 Vice President Joshua Patrick. "What we've done there and how we've grown, to be able to get a yes from people (who) may be concerned that this is a new concept with a new operator."

The "yes" from those permitting agencies had its challenges. Safety was a big hurdle that Patrick said had to be addressed.

"An injury in this instance sends a message to customers that this could be unsafe and that's not something we want to take a chance with," said Patrick.

For every 25 people on the course, there's one lifeguard. There are also "water watchers" on the course along with a "lookout" guard on the shore.

Other mandatory safety measures include wearing a provided life vest, participants must be at least 6 years old and must know how to swim.

Each 45 minutes session starts with a brief safety talk. Groups will then swim to the inflatable course together and return to shore together when the session ends.

The one thing that will get you kicked off the course is if you swim under the inflatables. A waiver must also be signed before entry.

Each 45 minute session costs $20.

Altitude H20 is celebrating its grand opening. The first 50 people in line Friday and Saturday will get in for free. The park opens at 10 a.m., seven days a week.

