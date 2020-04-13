Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee to call for widespread inmate testing

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At the opening of a new coronavirus testing location in south Houston Monday, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee is expected to talk about the mass testing of inmates she's calling for in the Harris County Jail.The new testing site is located at Cullen Middle School at 6900 Scott St. and will begin testing patients Monday at noon.Friday there were five confirmed COVID-19 cases at Harris County Jail, all inmates. However, authorities are now reporting 25 inmates and 49 workers all testing positive for COVID-19.The sheriff says dozens of other are sick and still waiting on test results.More than 1,000 people at the jail may have been exposed and are being observed.Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez and county judge Lina Hidalgo have argued for inmate release, but not everyone agrees.They have both strongly defended the judge's order to release inmates with non-violent criminal histories.Sheila Jackson Lee says there needs to be some kind of system in place to test every single person at the jail. Plus, isolation for anyone who tests positive.We're expected to hear more about how this could be possible when Lee speaks at Cullen Middle School at noon.ABC13 will be streaming her press conference live in the video above.