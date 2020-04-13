Society

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee to call for widespread inmate testing

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At the opening of a new coronavirus testing location in south Houston Monday, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee is expected to talk about the mass testing of inmates she's calling for in the Harris County Jail.

The new testing site is located at Cullen Middle School at 6900 Scott St. and will begin testing patients Monday at noon.

Friday there were five confirmed COVID-19 cases at Harris County Jail, all inmates. However, authorities are now reporting 25 inmates and 49 workers all testing positive for COVID-19.

RELATED: 49 Harris Co. jail workers and 25 inmates now with COVID-19

The sheriff says dozens of other are sick and still waiting on test results.

More than 1,000 people at the jail may have been exposed and are being observed.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez and county judge Lina Hidalgo have argued for inmate release, but not everyone agrees.

They have both strongly defended the judge's order to release inmates with non-violent criminal histories.

READ MORE: Parents plea for inmate releases as 5 test positive at Harris County jail

Sheila Jackson Lee says there needs to be some kind of system in place to test every single person at the jail. Plus, isolation for anyone who tests positive.

We're expected to hear more about how this could be possible when Lee speaks at Cullen Middle School at noon.

ABC13 will be streaming her press conference live in the video above.

Follow Courtney Fischer on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustoninmatesjailcoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Abbott to announce initiative to reopen businesses
Search called off for boater lost at Lake Houston on Easter
49 Harris Co. jail workers and 25 inmates now with COVID-19
At least 13 dead as Easter tornadoes, severe storms sweep US south
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott extends disaster declaration
THIS DAY IN HISTORY: "Houston, we've had a problem"
St. Luke's worker in ICU fighting COVID-19
Show More
Dr. Fauci discusses date on reopening country
Chilly temperatures tonight
88-year-old man uses cherry picker to see wife in nursing home
Man serves coffee to essential workers from home window
COVID-19 peak in Texas 2 weeks away, researchers say
More TOP STORIES News