Coronavirus

HPD Chief Acevedo addresses inmate releases over COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As jails everywhere face a coronavirus crisis within their walls, the prospect of releasing offenders looms large, especially in Texas.

Just last week, Harris County ordered and then was stopped from releasing non-violent inmates from its jail. As of Tuesday, Harris County Jail has had at least three inmates test positive for COVID-19, as well as dozens of others under quarantine.

There also arises the possibility of unwittingly releasing inmates with violent crimes on their rap sheet.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, whose department is the largest user of the Harris County Jail, is slated to address that point on behalf of three law enforcement organizations Tuesday afternoon.

The chief is holding a briefing at Houston's Midtown Park at 1:30 p.m. You can view the event live in this post.

Acevedo will be speaking on behalf of the Texas Police Chiefs Association, Houston Area Police Chiefs Association, and Harris County Law Enforcement Executives.

Before a district judge stopped the county on Friday, at least 16 "medically-vulnerable" inmates were released.

SEE MORE: Harris Co. halts inmate releases after 1st offenders leave jail

INTERACTIVE: TEXAS CORONAVIRUS CASES BY THE NUMBERS
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonoutbreakcoronavirus helpcoronavirusjailcoronavirus texascoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus tipscoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthinmatescoronavirus deathshouston police departmenttexas newscoronavirus testinghealth watchhealth care
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Supporting local restaurants: Give back and get discounts
Houston fitness apparel company shifts gears to make face masks
3D printing face shields for medical workers
Galveston officials host virtual town hall on COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. to vote on $60M medical shelter at NRG
Number of AA flight attendants test positive for COVID-19
Near record heat before a stormy cold front blows in
Galveston officials host virtual town hall on COVID-19
Amazon hires more than 80,000 new employees to meet demand
How to prevent bringing COVID-19 home from grocery store
Texas Children's employees rewarded with bonus checks
Show More
They give healthcare workers free meals and support local restaurants
Here's when the MLB could be eyeing a return amid pandemic
Houston Open's Memorial Park debut pushed back to November
Kids can eat free takeout from these Houston restaurants
List of canceled events and closures in Houston-area
More TOP STORIES News