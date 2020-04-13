49 Harris Co. jail workers and 25 inmates now with COVID-19

Our jail medical staff received 16 more positive inmate #COVID19 test results today, bringing the total number of inmates with the virus to 25. Dozens more inmates with symptoms are still awaiting test results. #hounews — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) April 12, 2020

For weeks, @SheriffEd_HCSO and medical experts throughout Houston have been pleading for intervention to prevent a #COVID19 outbreak at the county jail. Today, 49 jail workers and 25 inmates are confirmed to be infected and dozens more are sick and awaiting test results. — Jason Spencer (@JSpencer_HCSO) April 12, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Sixteen more inmates at the Harris County Jail have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of inmates with the virus to 25.In a tweet posted by the Harris County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, dozens more inmates are experiencing symptoms and are still awaiting test results.More staggering, 49 jail employees also tested positive for COVID-19, according to Jason Spencer of the Harris County Sheriff's Office.Just last week, families of inmates begged in letters for compassionate releases, saying their loved ones have pre-existing medical conditions that make them at higher risk for contracting novel coronavirus.Recent court filings revealed Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is considering another attempt at a release order. State judges are also contemplating speeding up bond hearings. Hidalgo's order was halted by a district judge earlier this month.At last check, there are 7,534 inmates in the jail. It is down slightly from the beginning of the week.