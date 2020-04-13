Society

49 Harris Co. jail workers and 25 inmates now with COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Sixteen more inmates at the Harris County Jail have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of inmates with the virus to 25.

In a tweet posted by the Harris County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, dozens more inmates are experiencing symptoms and are still awaiting test results.

More staggering, 49 jail employees also tested positive for COVID-19, according to Jason Spencer of the Harris County Sheriff's Office.





Just last week, families of inmates begged in letters for compassionate releases, saying their loved ones have pre-existing medical conditions that make them at higher risk for contracting novel coronavirus.

Recent court filings revealed Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is considering another attempt at a release order. State judges are also contemplating speeding up bond hearings. Hidalgo's order was halted by a district judge earlier this month.

At last check, there are 7,534 inmates in the jail. It is down slightly from the beginning of the week.

