Fan excited to be in attendance for Kanye's Sunday service

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- "I'm so excited, I gotta say."

Super-fan Cameron Hamilton was among the fans who received his free tickets to see Kanye West at Lakewood Church on Sunday.

Hamilton says he was able to grab two tickets after setting an alarm 10-minutes before they went on sale.

Although he has never been to a service at Lakewood Church, he says this experience is definitely unique for the face of hip-hop.

He has high expectations for the talented celebrity's Lakewood debut.

Kanye will be at the 11 a.m. service and will have his own Sunday service at 7 p.m.

