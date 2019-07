EMBED >More News Videos Take a peek into Justin Verlander and Kate Upton's relationship

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Kate Upton took to Instagram Monday to share a moment of her birthday with fans.She posted a picture of her, husband and Astros' star Justin Verlander, and baby Genevieve Upton Verlander as they celebrated her big day.The family was surrounded by a sunflower arrangement that spelled out her name.Her caption read, "Nothing better than spending my birthday with the ones I love."The model turned 27 years old.