JJ Watt, Jamie Foxx, Channing Tatum among guests at George Floyd's funeral

Ahead of Tuesday's service, the church released a partial list of invited guests, including Vice President Joe Biden and Floyd Mayweather Jr., who committed to paying for the services.
Rev. Al Sharpton led the family in a procession into the church. Mayor Sylvester Turner, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Rev. Attorney Benjamin Crump, Houston rappers Slim Thug, Paul Wall, and Trae Tha Truth are also at the service.
The notable names signified the impact that Floyd's death had on the reinvigorated national conversation over race and police brutality.
As the service got underway, ABC13 found additional people of note in the sanctuary who were not announced before. Those notable figures include:
- J.J. Watt: The Houston Texans star, who already tweeted that Floyd should be alive, was among team members who attended. Texans coach Bill O'Brien said the team would encourage players to attend.
- Jamie Foxx: The Texas native became one of the earliest notable celebrities speaking out against social injustice after Floyd's death. He posted a photo of himself being shuttled to the church to his Instagram.
- Channing Tatum: Tatum has been vocal on social media as well after Floyd's death, speaking about racism and the white privilege he said he has had throughout his life
- Kim Burrell: The gospel singer and Houston native opened the service for Floyd.
- Cal McNair: McNair, the son of late Houston Texans owner Bob McNair, is the chairman and CEO of the team.
- Former Houston Mayor Annise Parker
- Singer Ne-Yo performed "It's So Hard To Say Goodbye (To Yesterday)
- Rev. Bill Lawson, Pastor Emeritus of Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church
- Rev. Dr. Marcus D. Cosby of Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church
- HPD Chief Art Acevedo
- Harris Co. Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia
- Congressman Al Green
- Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg
Former Vice President Joe Biden met with Floyd's family privately on Monday. Biden, who is now the Democratic party's presidential nominee, did not attend Tuesday's funeral service because he now has Secret Service protection and said he did not want to be disruptive. However, a video message offering condolences was played during the service.
Floyd's 6-year-old daughter, Gianna, attended the service as well. Prior to the ceremony, the girl, who doesn't know how her father died, spoke to ABC. She knew only that people were talking about him.
"Dad changed the world," she said during a recent demonstration in Minneapolis.
Roxie Washington, Gianna's mother, said she couldn't bring herself to explain what happened.
"She said, 'I hear them. I hear them saying my daddy's name.' She doesn't know what happened. I told her that her dad died because he couldn't breathe," Washington said during an interview with "Good Morning America."
Gianna arrived at the funeral with Washington and her mother's attorney.
Right now: Gianna, the 6-year-old daughter of #GeorgeFloyd, just arrived with her mother Roxie & attorney. #abc13 live coverage: https://t.co/i2HMsGh6MO pic.twitter.com/YvkR1gEStA— Miya Shay (@ABC13Miya) June 9, 2020
