Former Vice President Joe Biden brunches with Floyd family at black-owned Houston restaurant

HOUSTON, Texas -- Joe Biden dined at one of Houston's most-acclaimed black-owned restaurants on Monday. Biden, the current Democratic party nominee for president and former vice president, enjoyed brunch with his wife Jill at Lucille's in the Museum District.Although the Southern-inspired restaurant is usually closed on Mondays, chef-owner Chris Williams hosted the Bidens for a meal with the family of George Floyd, the one-time Houstonian whose death while in police custody has touched off worldwide protests about race and policing. Biden will attend Floyd's funeral in Houston on Tuesday."We are completely filled with gratitude and honored to have been selected to host vice president Joe Biden, Dr. Jill Biden, and the Floyd family for this historic meeting," Williams said in a statement. "It's a travesty that Floyd's death was the catalyst for this meeting, but we are so inspired by the Floyd family's resilience [and we] are hopeful that this meeting continues to advance the mission of justice for George Floyd."