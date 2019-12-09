Houston police escort body of fallen Sgt. Chris Brewster to funeral home

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5740858" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In addition to Thursday's services, a procession is also planned for Monday morning to transfer Brewster's body to a funeral home.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Police Department commanders and officers arrived Monday morning to escort the body of their fallen colleague Sgt. Chris Brewster to the funeral home.Brewster was shot while responding to a domestic disturbance call on Houston's east side Saturday evening. He served HPD for nine years, including patrol divisions and the gang and major offenders divisions, according to HPD.A dignified transfer of Brewster's body was planned. The procession was scheduled to transport the body from the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences on Old Spanish Trail to the Pat H. Foley & Company Funeral Home on West 34th Street in north Houston.Chief Art Acevedo spoke before the procession."We're moving Chris to the next step of his journey, to his final resting point. The final step in his journey won't end until we go to Washington, D.C. in May where he will be placed on the national memorial," Acevedo said. "We know heroes never die because they're never forgotten."Some funeral arrangements have also been announced for the sergeant killed in the line of duty.Services are planned for 10 a.m. Thursday and visitation is set for some time on Wednesday, Houston police said. The location and details aren't yet known.