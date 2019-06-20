Social media influencers share their secrets to getting paid

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5311506" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A new art installation called the 'Upside Down House' opened on May 18 in Brighton, England. The house sits on its roof while all the furniture is stuck to the 'ceiling'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5220737" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Texas named 'Most Instagrammable' state in U.S.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Have you ever wondered how the foremost social media users cash in on just normal postings?We tagged along with Megha Tejpal, a Houston writer, blogger and social media influencer with thousands of Instagram users.Tejpal spent a day at Candytopia, one of the city's newest attractions that has become an inviting backdrop for Instagram users."It's a different time. We're living in the time of the Kardashians," laughed Megha Tejpal. "Anything is possible."She says certain places will give them the insight on what's new."They will invite us in before for a preview, so we can come in and experience it, take photos, and kind of preview it for our followers," she explained.The attractions inspire certain users when it comes to creating posts, with some getting monetized through sponsorship. It's worth noting Candytopia did not compensate Tejpal, but merely provided the colorful scenes for her portraits.The way the compensation works all depends on what advertisers are looking for, but if you have something like 10,000 followers, you could get about $50 a post.Celebrities like Kylie Jenner can be paid up to $1 million per post."It's a fun way to make a living and it's a cool job to have," said Tejpal.