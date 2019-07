Houstonians getting sugary treat with Candytopia

EMBED >More News Videos Raspa Monsters combines sweet and salty in one treat | ABC13's Pooja Lodhia travels to Highlands

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston is getting a sweet treat with the arrival of Candytopia.Candytopia's website describes the interactive art installation as a place "where colossal candyfloss constructions meld with a tantalizing taffy twistedness."The family-friendly installation is like a walk through Candyland with its sugary creations, from flying unicorn pigs to a marshmallow tsunami, according to the site.The event is open seven days a week at the Marq'E Entertainment Center on the Katy Freeway. It will be here until the end of September.Tickets can be purchased through the Candytopia website.