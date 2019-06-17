Houstonians getting sugary treat with Candytopia

Candytopia's website describes the interactive art installation as a place "where colossal candyfloss constructions meld with a tantalizing taffy twistedness."
The family-friendly installation is like a walk through Candyland with its sugary creations, from flying unicorn pigs to a marshmallow tsunami, according to the site.
The event is open seven days a week at the Marq'E Entertainment Center on the Katy Freeway. It will be here until the end of September.
Tickets can be purchased through the Candytopia website.
