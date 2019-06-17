Community & Events

Houstonians getting sugary treat with Candytopia

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston is getting a sweet treat with the arrival of Candytopia.

Candytopia's website describes the interactive art installation as a place "where colossal candyfloss constructions meld with a tantalizing taffy twistedness."

The family-friendly installation is like a walk through Candyland with its sugary creations, from flying unicorn pigs to a marshmallow tsunami, according to the site.

The event is open seven days a week at the Marq'E Entertainment Center on the Katy Freeway. It will be here until the end of September.

Tickets can be purchased through the Candytopia website.

HTX+ The sweet treat you never knew you needed
Raspa Monsters combines sweet and salty in one treat | ABC13's Pooja Lodhia travels to Highlands

