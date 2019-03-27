Texas named 'Most Instagrammable' state in U.S.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're looking for the perfect Instagram picture, you may want to drive around Texas.
According to Big Seven Travel, Texas is rated the number one "Instagrammable" state in the country.
The company looked at the number of hashtags per destination and the Lone Star State beat out places like New York, California, Hawaii, and Florida.
Spots around the state's major cities were mentioned, including Graffiti Park in Houston, Pegasus Plaza in Dallas and the Hamilton Pool in Austin.
