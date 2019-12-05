Houston's Megan Thee Stallion gifts grandma new car

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's the season for giving and a Houston native rapper is doing just that.After a breakout year, Megan Thee Stallion is making sure her loved ones have a great holiday season, which is why she bought her grandmother a new car."Surprised my nanny with the brand new truck she had been wishing for!" the singer shared with her fans on Instagram.The Pearland High School graduate surprised her grandmother at Central Houston Cadillac in Midtown.The sweet gesture moved her grandmother to tears after seeing her new gift."She's always been so generous to everyone she meets," she said. "I love you nanny. I'm gonna give you everything you deserve."