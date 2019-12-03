Megan Thee Stallion donates $15K worth of turkeys to Houston Food Bank

One of the donations comes from Houston's breakout rapper Megan Thee Stallion. The 'Hot Girl Summer' singer shared a video to her Instagram last week of her donating more than 1,000 turkeys to families in Houston.
"I landed right off my flight and came straight to the @houstonfoodbank and hotties we've already donated over 1,000 turkeys," she wrote on her post.
Megan even posed for photos and thanked volunteers who were packing boxes.
The food bank also received a helping hand from H-E-B, who sent delivery loads of produce, meat and other products as well as volunteers.
United Airlines also jumped in to help by matching up to $100,000 in donations.
If you're interested in helping, here's how you can register to volunteer or make donations.
SEE ALSO:
Houston Food Bank needs your help after tossing nearly 2M pounds of contaminated food
How H-E-B is helping Houston Food Bank after leak contaminated nearly 2M pounds of food