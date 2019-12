Megan Thee Stallion donates $15K worth of turkeys to Houston Food Bank

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Several donations have been pouring into the Houston Food Bank after a leak contaminated nearly two million pounds of food.One of the donations comes from Houston's breakout rapper Megan Thee Stallion. The 'Hot Girl Summer' singer shared a video to her Instagram last week of her donating more than 1,000 turkeys to families in Houston."I landed right off my flight and came straight to the @houstonfoodbank and hotties we've already donated over 1,000 turkeys," she wrote on her post.Megan even posed for photos and thanked volunteers who were packing boxes.The food bank also received a helping hand from H-E-B, who sent delivery loads of produce, meat and other products as well as volunteers.United Airlines also jumped in to help by matching up to $100,000 in donations.If you're interested in helping, here's how you can register to volunteer or make donations