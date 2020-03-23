Society

Houston-area designer using free time to make medical masks

THE WOODLANDS, Texas -- As area businesses go into lockdown due to coronavirus concerns, designer Romy McCloskey made the decision to use her surplus materials to make medical masks for those in need around the community free of charge.



McCloskey, a resident of The Woodlands, is the owner of Faden Design Studios, which she has temporarily shut down to focus on mask production. The decision came about the morning of March 20. McCloskey said she made this call because she has free time at the moment and because she is currently under lockdown restrictions from seeing her dad, who is in an assisted living facility.



"It's made me more thoughtful about how to protect our most sensitive and most compromised with this virus," she said. "It's devastating to think doctors and nurses are either going without masks or they are using them until they disintegrate. To me, it's shameful that people that need things like this do not have them readily available."

For more on this story, visit our partners at Community Impact.

READ ALSO: Houston-area couple spreads Halloween cheer in March amid coronavirus pandemic

EMBED More News Videos

Halloween in March? Here's what one couple in the Houston area is doing to liven up people's mood amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societythe woodlandsmedicalcommunity strongcoronaviruscoronavirus texasall goodgood newscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19medical emergencynursesdoctorsfeel good
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Mayor hits back at Dallas-area 'shelter-in-place' claim
New cases bringing Houston-area coronavirus total to 184
Abortions and other 'unnecessary' surgeries must stop, AG says
SPONSORED: Elita's 5 ingredient coconut milk smoothie recipe
Decision on stay-at-home order to come later today, judge says
Step-by-step guide to new COVID-19 self-assessment tool
Show More
TSU employee tests positive for COVID-19
Parker Elementary Students Bring Music to the Streets
Lakewood Church holds blood drive amid COVID-19
Houston-area couple celebrates Halloween early amid coronavirus
How do you manage social distancing? Ask an astronaut
More TOP STORIES News