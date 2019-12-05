Society

The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree's 88 years of history

NEW YORK -- Each year, thousands of spectators pack into New York City's Rockefeller Center for one of the grandest displays of the holiday season - the lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.

In 2019, the 77-foot-tall tree was topped with a huge Swarovski crystal star, and Idina Menzel, Lea Michele and Ne-Yo were among the celebrity performers.

Yet originally, gathering around the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree wasn't such a grand affair. A famous photo from 1931 shows construction workers gathering around a decorated spruce, the plaza's first festive tree.

At the first official light two years later, the tree was decorated with only 700 lights, and at the time, Rockefeller Center was only eight months old, according to AccuWeather.

The ceremony got an upgrade in 1936 with an ice-skating pageant at its brand-new rink.

During World War II, there were three trees at Rockefeller Center - one in red, one in white, and one in blue to show support for the troops.

The holiday lighting was first broadcast in 1951 and has aired on TV ever since.

The largest tree in Rockefeller's history was 1999's 100-foot-tall tree from Connecticut.

The tree has made history as recently as 2017: For the first time ever, it was lit with energy-efficient LED lights powered by hundreds of solar panels on top of 30 Rockefeller.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york cityholidaychristmasu.s. & worldrockefeller christmas treeaccuweather
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Santa Fe HS suspect in mental hospital after unfit for trial ruling
Former HPD officer who led botched raid released on bond
Astros trade popular outfielder to New York Mets
Kanye West, Joel Osteen to take center stage at Yankee Stadium
The one thing everyone wants as a gift, new survey says
ABC13 superfan at South Houston Elementary meets Elita Loresca
How low will temperatures go with next cold front?
Show More
Voluntary evacuation order lifted near Port Neches blast site
Darth Vader surprises 8-year-old patient with rare disorder
50 Cent in Houston area for next 5 days to meet fans at Spec's
This South Houston highway was built by circus elephants
Student out $700 after scammer uses 'movie money' for iPhone
More TOP STORIES News