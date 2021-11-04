rockefeller christmas tree

2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree to be cut down in Maryland, arrives in NYC next week

2021's tree is an 85-year-old Norway Spruce that's 79 feet tall and weighs 12 tons.
EMBED <>More Videos

The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree's 88 years of history

NEW YORK -- Meet the 2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree!

For the first time ever, the festive tree that will light up Midtown Manhattan is coming from Maryland.

The 79-foot-tall Norway Spruce from Elkton, located next to the northern tip of the Chesapeake Bay, will be cut down on Thursday, Nov. 11.

This year's tree is approximately 85 years old and weighs 12 tons.



It's due to arrive by truck at Rockefeller Center on Saturday, Nov. 13.

After being wrapped with more than 50,000 multi-colored lights on five miles of wire and crowned with a 900-pounds Swarovski star, the spruce will be lit on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will be on display to the public until Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022.

ALSO READ: History of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting

The first Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree was erected in 1931 by Rockefeller Center workers who pooled money together for a 20-foot high balsam fir.

The inaugural lighting ceremony was held two years later and has become a New York City tradition ever since, according to Rockefeller Center.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citymarylandtree lightingholidaychristmas treechristmasu.s. & worldrockefeller christmas tree
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROCKEFELLER CHRISTMAS TREE
Biggest, brightest Christmas trees in the US: LIST
New changes in place to view Rockefeller Christmas Tree
History of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree
Cute, tiny owl found in Rockefeller Christmas tree
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
Fort Bend County COVID's threat level raised to orange
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Show More
Multiple animals found living in filthy conditions, HPD says
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
Texas A&M pulls out of Gator Bowl due COVID-19 issues, injuries
More TOP STORIES News