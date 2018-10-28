Halloween party fully decked out in Whataburger theme

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --The Whataburger orange became a highly appropriate hue for an Austin couple's Halloween shindig.
Nicole Jensen and Cheri Horner went all out for their themed party, turning their home into "Whataween" restaurant.
Jensen said she and Horner designed their costumes for a vintage look to the Whataburger worker's uniform. They also custom painted the Whataween sign that greeted guests.
The party got additional help from Whataburger, which provided additional signage to up the authenticity.
And, of course, no Whataburger isn't complete without the food! Jensen said they ordered $500 worth of bites from the beloved burger chain to feed some happy Halloween guests.
