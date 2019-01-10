SOCIETY

Gonzo247 dedicates new mural in Mexico to Houston

SAN MIGUEL, Mexico (KTRK) --
A Houston street painter and well-known graffiti artist in the area has taken his talents to the streets of Mexico.

Martin Figueroa Jr., who also goes by Gonzo247, is known for recreating much of Houston's public artwork.

Viewers spotted Gonzo's mural in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico and posted it on social media.

The mural is dedicated to Houston, and depicts a black background with an astronaut, spaceship and the city's skyline.

In September, Gonzo repainted an iconic East End artwork called, "The Rebirth of Our Nationality."

Gonzo247 says the iconic East End mural has been in Houston since the 70s.

