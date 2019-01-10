Gonzo247 dedicates new mural in Mexico to Houston

SAN MIGUEL, Mexico (KTRK) --A Houston street painter and well-known graffiti artist in the area has taken his talents to the streets of Mexico.
Martin Figueroa Jr., who also goes by Gonzo247, is known for recreating much of Houston's public artwork.
Viewers spotted Gonzo's mural in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico and posted it on social media.
The mural is dedicated to Houston, and depicts a black background with an astronaut, spaceship and the city's skyline.
In September, Gonzo repainted an iconic East End artwork called, "The Rebirth of Our Nationality."
SEE MORE:
Local graffiti artist gives University of Houston classroom a facelift
Meet Gonzo - the artist behind the Chevron Houston Marathon poster
HOUSTON IS INSPIRED: The history behind the iconic downtown mural
Most iconic murals in Houston