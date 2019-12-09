officer killed

Funeral plans finalized for Sgt. Christopher Brewster

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Funeral arrangements have been finalized for the sergeant killed in the line of duty.

Visitation is set for Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Sagemont Church, located at 11300 S. Sam Houston Pkwy. E. in Houston. The funeral is set for Thursday at 10 a.m. at Grace Church Houston at 14505 Gulf Freeway.

Houston Police Department commanders and officers arrived Monday morning to escort the body of their fallen colleague Sgt. Chris Brewster to the funeral home.

Brewster was shot while responding to a domestic disturbance call on Houston's east side Saturday evening. He served HPD for nine years, including patrol divisions and the gang and major offenders divisions, according to HPD.

A dignified transfer of Brewster's body was planned. The procession was scheduled to transport the body from the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences on Old Spanish Trail to the Pat H. Foley & Company Funeral Home on West 34th Street in north Houston.

In addition to Thursday's services, a procession is also planned for Monday morning to transfer Brewster's body to a funeral home.



Chief Art Acevedo spoke before the procession.

"We're moving Chris to the next step of his journey, to his final resting point. The final step in his journey won't end until we go to Washington, D.C. in May where he will be placed on the national memorial," Acevedo said. "We know heroes never die because they're never forgotten."


Fallen HPD officer remembered as 'the best of the best'



