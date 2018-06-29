FREE things to do: Enjoy coffee and classic cars this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!
Friday, June 29
Summer Symphony
Miller Outdoor Theatre
8:30 p.m.
Arepa Time at Wi+CoWork
2502 La Branch St., Houston TX 77004
9:30 a.m. - 11 a.m.
Boot Camp
Sugar Land Plaza
9 a.m.
Saturday, June 30
STEM Saturday
Discovery Green
12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Coffee and Cars
Gateway Classic Cars
9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Chef Evelyn at Memorial Village Farmer's Market
10840 Beinhorn Rd., Houston TX 77024
9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Literacy Through Photography FotoFest
Levy Park
1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Emancipation Avenue Bus Stop Tour
2301 Elgin St., Houston TX 77004
6 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Sunday, July 1
Independence Day Celebration
Trader's Village Houston
12 p.m. - 5 p.m.