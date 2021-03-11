winter storm

ERCOT overcharged $3B, not $16B like originally stated, report finds

By
ERCOT overcharged companies by at least $3 billion for power during the height of February's winter storm, down from the previously stated $16 billion, but the overcharges should still be reversed, according to a report released Thursday from ERCOT's independent auditing firm.

In a letter to ERCOT from Potomac Economics, advisors still stated that energy was overpriced by $16 billion, but not all of those costs were directly settled by ERCOT, thus the change.

RELATED: Gov. Abbott names ERCOT $16 billion billing error correction as legislative emergency item

Companies who generate power profit from the market by selling available electricity at a much higher price as an incentive to other power companies to produce more power to meet demand.

Earlier this week, commissioners on the Public Utility Commission decided not to reverse the charges, citing too much uncertainty.

ERCOT should've ended emergency pricing that saw the price for energy increase 300 times over from a normal day, but it didn't do so, according to the report.

SEE ALSO: Harris County attorneys file resistance to ERCOT's 'sovereign immunity' claim
EMBED More News Videos

Texas' power grid operator still claims sovereign immunity after the failures during the winter storm. But a new legal move in the Houston area aims to punch holes through that argument.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytexastexas newswinter stormpower plant
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WINTER STORM
'No Layups' packed with Texans talk and 'Road to Wrestlemania'
Run for gov. 'a real consideration,' McConaughey says
How to get in on this industry booming due to winter storm
City council OKs measure to prevent water bill spikes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden signs $1.9T stimulus bill before speech to nation | LIVE
How long until $1,400 stimulus funds arrive in your bank account?
Child tax credit: Some families to receive $300 per child each month
Galveston Co. deputy shoots armed suspect while serving warrant
Houston judge becomes trailblazer for women in law
COVID-19 pandemic: 1 year later
ABC13's virtual job fair features more than 700 openings
Show More
Black student objects to LCISD holding proms at former plantation
CVS adds 74 COVID-19 vaccine sites in Texas
'No Layups' packed with Texans talk and 'Road to Wrestlemania'
Warm and humid through Saturday, cool front Sunday
5 killed in night of violence across Houston
More TOP STORIES News