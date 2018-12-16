An elf-sized Secret Santa is spreading joy at a western Massachusetts Walmart.Brady Procon, 11, was inspired by stories of strangers secretly paying off other people's layaway orders that he wanted to spread holiday cheer by doing the same.The sixth-grader and his father went to Walmart, where he chose an order at random and paid off more than $300 for items including an Xbox, PlayStation, and dinosaur themed walkie-talkies."It makes me feel happy that another kid can have a Christmas just like mine," Brady said.Brady adds he hopes other kids see his story and also help those in need.