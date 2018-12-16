SOCIETY

11-year-old secret Santa spreads holiday cheer by paying off stranger's layaway

EMBED </>More Videos

Brady Procon, 11, wanted to spread holiday cheer by paying off a random layaway order.

By
An elf-sized Secret Santa is spreading joy at a western Massachusetts Walmart.

Brady Procon, 11, was inspired by stories of strangers secretly paying off other people's layaway orders that he wanted to spread holiday cheer by doing the same.

The sixth-grader and his father went to Walmart, where he chose an order at random and paid off more than $300 for items including an Xbox, PlayStation, and dinosaur themed walkie-talkies.

"It makes me feel happy that another kid can have a Christmas just like mine," Brady said.

Brady adds he hopes other kids see his story and also help those in need.

RELATED: Secret Santa pays off $29K in layaway items at Pennsylvania Walmart

Follow Steven Romo on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfeel goodgood newsu.s. & worldsurprisechristmaschristmas giftwalmartMassachusetts
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Home Depot hires 6-year-old boy as their greeter
Mom lip-syncing her heart out embarrasses son on fan cam
UHD students overcome obstacles to graduate
Trae Tha Truth helps make Christmas bright for families
More Society
Top Stories
Man accused of setting house fire with family inside
Beware of this Netflix scam email
How to see the 'Christmas comet' in the sky this weekend
Teen shot, killed in east Harris County, deputies say
82-year-old woman wants to warn others after being scammed
Deterioration closes two lanes of I-610 East Loop
Man charged in 2 child sex assault cases speaks from jail
Mom warns others after metal pieces found in kids' vitamins
Show More
Pastor explains decision to buy wife Lamborghini for anniversary
Gorgeous Sunday
Adopted boy spends birthday finding forever homes for kids
Pastor addresses uproar over lavish anniversary gift to wife
Celebrate the Texans victory with these freebies
More News