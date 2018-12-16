An elf-sized Secret Santa is spreading joy at a western Massachusetts Walmart.
Brady Procon, 11, was inspired by stories of strangers secretly paying off other people's layaway orders that he wanted to spread holiday cheer by doing the same.
The sixth-grader and his father went to Walmart, where he chose an order at random and paid off more than $300 for items including an Xbox, PlayStation, and dinosaur themed walkie-talkies.
"It makes me feel happy that another kid can have a Christmas just like mine," Brady said.
Brady adds he hopes other kids see his story and also help those in need.
