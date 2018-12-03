HOLIDAY

Secret Santa pays off $29K in layaway items at Pennsylvania Walmart

Secret Santa pays off $29K in layaway.

Christmastime is already much happier for a number of families in Pennsylvania thanks to a Secret Santa.

Someone walked into a Walmart Supercenter late last week and paid off every single item on layaway, Walmart tells 6abc.

That came to a total of $29,000!

"When customers quietly pay off others' layaway items, we're reminded how good people can be. We're honored to be a small part of these random acts of kindness," Walmart says.

Though many families are looking to thank the donor, Walmart says the Secret Santa would like to remain anonymous.
