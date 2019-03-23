Society

'Drag Queen Storytime' isn't going anywhere, library says

The library released a statement Friday, confirming that the popular and controversial storytime will be back this summer.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Drag Queen Storytime will continue at Houston Public Library after organizers pulled out of the program following criticisms over one of its participants.

The library released a statement Friday, confirming that the popular and controversial storytime will be back this summer.

Earlier this month, the program was criticized after the library admitted it did not properly screen a man once charged with child sex assault, who eventually found himself reading to children.

In HPL's most recent statement they insured that, "Drag Queen Storytime, is a free, safe, family-oriented literacy program presented in response to requests from library users."

The library went on to explain that they are "taking this time to re-organize the program, improve upon policies and procedures and to explore other collaborative partnership opportunities."

They expect to have the program up-and-running again by summer 2019.
