HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The ever-evolving Be Someone graffiti on I-45 is looking a little brighter these days, at least if you happened to catch it on Tuesday night.
Houston company JD3 Lasers used laser projection to light up the entire sign, which transformed from pinks and purples to different shades of blue and everything in between.
Drivers may have been stumped as to what exactly they were seeing as they passed under the light show.
JD3 Lasers explains that they used laser control software to create a graphic. A laser projection of that graphic is mapped to fit the structure and exact lettering. It's then animated and manipulated with various effects.
The projection, which comes from the laser mounted on top of a car, is what you see. The entire process is called laser projection mapping.
The Be Someone sign has seen a lot of changes over the years. Earlier this summer, the graffiti was changed to honor Mattress Mack before going back to its original form.
You can hear JD3 Lasers explain more about how they lit up the Be Someone sign on their Facebook page.
SEE ALSO: 'Be Someone' artist speaks about famous statement