Local drunk driving activist spreads a message of safety this holiday season

Krysta's Karing Angels is a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness to the dangers of drunk driving.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A local man who has dedicated his life to preventing drunk driving is spending the holiday weekend spreading his message.

"There are a lot of things we can control in this world. Drinking and driving is one of them," said Mark Rodriguez.

Rodriguez's daughter, Krysta, was killed by a drunk driver back in 2010. She was just 22 years old.

"We relive it every time we speak, but we chose to do this organization," Rodriguez explained. "What we don't choose is to turn on the television every single night and see another drunk driving crash resulting in innocent people who have been injured or killed."

He started his non-profit, appropriately named Krysta's Karing Angels, nine years ago. Over the years, he's held 470 awareness events.

"When my wife and I come back home, probably for a good six, seven hours, we're just a mess. It's a mess," he said. "With our kids and family, and our grandkids now, we just really don't want to miss out on anything that they do."

