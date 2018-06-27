COOL SPACES: Inside a masterpiece

Local artist Bonnie Blue's mission is to create art that makes you smile.Blue's home has become an extension of her vision to share her art for everyone to enjoy, after she transformed her 1929 bungalow into a work of art all its own."I've been doing art shows for twenty years and I just decided I want to bring it home," Blue said.Located on Colgate Street near Hobby Airport, the exteriors of The Blue Art House and Gallery are painted with vibrant, whimsical murals.Inside, Blue's signature hand-painted faces on rocks, wine glasses, clothing and canvas are on display for the public to enjoy during scheduled tours."From rocks to pants to car parts to bras, you never know what I'll paint a face on," Blue said.In the driveway are two of Bonnie's iconic art cars that have traveled nationwide winning awards and sharing smiles across the miles.